CCTV images released of man police want to speak to in connection with thefts and frauds at Warwick shops

Police officers investigating two incidents of theft and fraud at convenience stores in Warwick have released images of a man they would like to speak to.

The first incident happened around 8pm on Saturday 6 May, when a man tried to buy cigarettes at the One Stop store in St Johns.

Officers investigating two incidents of theft and fraud at convenience stores in Warwick have released images of a man they would like to speak to.

The second incident happened at about 8.15pm on 6 May, when a man walked up to the till at the Co-Op in Cressida Close, Heathcote, attempting to pay for washing powder.

In both incidents, a man attempted to cash large amounts of change and is believed to have distracted and confused members of staff, before leaving with money from the till.

Police would like to identify and speak to the man pictured as he is believed to have been in the area at the time and may have important information.

Call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 143 of 6 May if you have any information.

Officers investigating two incidents of theft and fraud at convenience stores in Warwick have released images of a man they would like to speak to.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org