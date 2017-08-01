CCTV released after armed robbery at Balsall Common bookies

Have your say

A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection with an armed robbery at a bookmakers in Balsall Common.

The robbery happened at 6.30pm on Monday July 17 at William Hill Bookmakers in Station Road.

A staff member was threatened with a knife and forced to hand over cash. The worker was left shaken but unhurt. No-one else was in the shop at the time.

Anyone with information should contact Solihull Police on 101; extension 891 3105, quoting crime reference number 20SH/151345N/17.