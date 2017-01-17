Chairs will give dads of newborns a place to rest at Warwick Hospital

Fathers will now have a more comfortable way to stay by the bedside of their partners who have just given birth at Warwick Hospital.

A special chair, which can be folded out into a bed, has been donated to the hospital’s Swan maternity ward.

It will enable dads to stay over in those all-important first few hours and more importantly to assist mums who may have had difficulty during labour - something that was not possible before.

Nikki Francis, founder of support and advice group ‘Mum Knows Best Warwickshire’ and website TakeItFromMummy.com heard that the Maternity Partnership was trying to raise £1,000 for one of five chairs for the side rooms at the hospital and got to work rallying parents and friends in and around Leamington.

She said: “I created a fundraising challenge called ‘Sponsor a Mummy’ to raise some money and was delighted with the support the challenge received.

“I also signed up to do a 10k run which was a huge challenge for me and received lots of sponsorship for that.

“We also had support from local running group Run Like A Girl, which did a sponsored superhero run, and baby group Gymboree held a sponsored ‘Bubble-A-Thon’.

A children’s Christmas Party also helped to boost the amount raised

Nikki added: “In just two months all our hard work paid off and we raised over £1,150 which meant the hospital could order one chair.

But I didn’t want to stop there, I knew we could still make a difference.

“I’m delighted that we were able to raise enough money to purchase a second for the maternity ward. This will make such a difference to so many future parents and their little ones, I know how much of a difference this chair would have made to us when we had our babies in the hospital. I am hoping we can continue to raise money so Swan Ward can fill all the remaining side wards”.