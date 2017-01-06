Changes to improve Royal Pump Rooms’ tourism centre

Changes will be made to the visitor information centre at the Royal Pump Rooms after a district council review found it needed improving.

The box office for the Royal Spa Centre and the Art Gallery and Museum reception will move from their current locations in the town hall and the back of the Pump Rooms respectively to combine with the visitor information centre.

This means the three separate jobs at the visitor centre, art gallery and box office would have to be merged into one and a new combined team created.

Warwick Town Council currently manages the visitor centre and its staff, but the new roles would be under district council control.

Warwick District Council’s executive agreed to the changes at a meeting last night (Thursday January 5).

The officers’ report read: “In order to deliver all of those services successfully it would be necessary to combine the resources of the teams and create new roles.

“The intention would be to merge the current roles of Senior Gallery Assistant, Box Office Assistant and Visitors Information Centre Assistant into a single role and to form a team from the existing members who would then be able to deliver all aspects of the services.

“Management aim to reduce the loss of staff whilst ensuring plans are in place to recruit and cover any gaps that may appear.”

It found the visitor centre was often closed when people needed to use it, and the art gallery often went unnoticed due the main entrance’s being towards the back of the building.

The council hopes the new arrangement would increase the amount of people visiting the art gallery and the Royal Pump Rooms, and to improve the opening hours so more visitors can get information when they need it.

The provisional opening hours would be from 10am to 5pm on Mondays to Saturdays, and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays, although this could change.