Charity event in Warwick to raise awareness about mental illness in young people

A concert and dinner is being held in Warwick to help raise awareness and fight stigma surrounding teenagers who have a mental illness.

On Saturday, October 14, “Young Minds Matter” will be taking place at Warwick Hall, which is at Warwick School on Myton Road.

The event will feature music, guest speakers, a dinner and other entertainment including an auction.

It has been organised by Sue Roberts, who is a mum from Stratford, who wanted to raise awareness about mental illness in young people and the stigma and taboo attached.

She spent many years working in a school and she also has teenage daughters and has seen first-hand how young people can struggle with mental illness.

She said: “What I want to achieve from this event is not only to raise much-needed funds to get these young sufferers the professional help they need as soon as possible, but importantly too, I hope the event will raise awareness of the serious plight of these young people and start to remove the taboo and stigma attached to mental illness.”

The event, which has been sponsored by Leycester House care home in Warwick, will raise money for three mental health charities; The Lifespace Trust, Silence of Suicide (SOS) and Young Minds.

Tickets cost £25 for the Champagne reception and concert, which starts at 8pm and tickets cost £45 for the dinner, Champagne reception and the concert, which starts at 6pm.

To buy tickets go to: http://www.bridgehousetheatre.co.uk/whats-on