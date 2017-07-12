Children’s SPLAT Festival to launch in Leamington on Saturday

The first and only arts festival curated and delivered by children for children will launch in Leamington tomorrow (Saturday).

Saint Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, Kingsway Primary School, Clapham Terrace Primary School, Sydenham Primary School and Shrubland Street Primary School will join forces to present the SPLAT (Schools Project Leamington Arts & Theatre) Festival in Jephson Gardens from 11am to 4pm.

Featuring a host of children’s performances, an art gallery, stalls and activities to take part in, as well as professional performances from Highly Sprung, Pif Paf Theatre, the Fabularium, Talking Birds, and games and fun across all different art forms, the festival will be free for all attending.

The event is the culmination of a two year project, the Arts Active Network, which was a collaboration between the schools, Warwick Arts Centre and Warwick District Council.

The project gave the children and teachers access to a variety of professionals who shared skills and built confidence through creative workshops and masterclasses with performers.

The final piece of work for the project was the planning, building, programming, fundraising, marketing and publicising of SPLAT Festival.

For more information visit {http://www.splatartsfestival.com|www.splatartsfestival.com