Claverdon village fete to return after 19-year absence

A fete is set to return to a village outside Warwick in an effort to boost community spirit.

The Claverdon Village Fete is being organised by a committee of eight people in the hopes of bringing the village together, as well as raising money for local projects.

Becky Muller, who is chair of the committee, said: “I was told that it has been 19 years since there has been a fete here and someone else also told me that we used to have the national tug-of-war competition in the village too.

“When it was the Jubilee here it was so lovely as so many members of the community were involved. We don’t have that anymore. I am hoping the fete will change that.”

The fete committee is hoping to raise £10,000 to help community projects such as repairing the village recreational ground pavilion.

Becky said: “We are hoping to raise £10,000, so far we have managed to raise £6,000 from local business sponsorship.

“We are encouraging people to buy wristbands for the event in advance, which cost £2, so we can guarantee people are coming and that events can go forward but wristbands can be bought on the day too for £3.”

The Claverdon Village Fete will take place on June 25 from 1pm-4pm and will include tug-of-war, a dog show, a junior football tournament and a talent show.

There will also be a travelling scarecrow trail, stalls and vintage cars.

To buy a wristband go to Claverdon Community Shop or email claverdonfetecommittee@gmail.com.