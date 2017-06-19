Claverdon Village Fete to return this weekend

A fete is set to return to a village outside Warwick this weekend in an effort to boost community spirit.

The Claverdon Village Fete is being organised by a committee of eight people in the hopes of bringing the village together, as well as raising money for local projects.

Becky Muller, who is chair of the committee, said: “I was told that it has been 19 years since there has been a fete here and someone else also told me that we used to have the national tug-of-war competition in the village too.

“When it was the Jubilee here it was so lovely as so many members of the community were involved. We don’t have that anymore. I am hoping the fete will change that.”

At the fete there will be; a miniature horse show, live music, a dance display, crazy golf, inflatables, a vintage car display, a carnival king and queen, wake boarding, live cooking demonstration by the Crabmill, as well as a range of stalls and other activities.

There will also be refreshments such as beer and gin tents and a barbeque.

The fete committee is hoping to raise £10,000 to help community projects such as repairing the village recreational ground pavilion.

Becky said: “We’ve raised £7,000 so far with support and sponsorship from local businesses including; Red Lion, SDM Print, EHB, Crown Inn, Crabmill, Ardencote, Toodaloo, Montague Storage, Johnson Savage, Cronin Business Solutions, MCS Group, Daisy Group, Shrewley Village Stores, Claverdon Village Nursery, CrashBangWallop, Boothland, Darlaston Builders, Listers Group, Henley Plumbing and Spiers Transport.

“We would like to thank them all for their support and making this happen.”

The Claverdon Village fete takes place at Claverdon Recreational Ground, Langley Road, on Sunday, June 25 from 1pm-4pm. Wristbands cost £3 and can be bought on the gate.