Colourful night-time fun run coming to Stoneleigh Park

A colourful night-time fun run is coming to Stoneleigh Park for the first time this October.

‘Glow in the Park’ will take place on Saturday October 14 from 7pm, and will feature neon lights, energising music and many fun ‘glow zones’ along the route.

Participants can run, walk, or even dance along the 5km course.

Event organiser Ben Mason said: “We’re thrilled to be coming to Stoneleigh as a new location this year and able to support a great local charity.

“Glow in the Park has become a great success across the UK, enabling us to offer more ‘Glow’ experiences year on year.

“We have created a fun night out, with a lot more than just running, for people to dress up and party, with a fitness element too to keep everyone moving during the autumn months. It’s going to be a fantastic night.”

The race has chosen the Birmingham Childrens Hospital Charity as its charity partner.

Annie Eytle, acting events and regional fundraising manager for the charity said: “We are so excited to be the chosen charity for the first Glow in the Park to come to the Midlands.

“We can’t wait to see our wonderful supporters take on the fantastic 5k event and raise lots of money for the sick kids in our care.

“For lots of people 5k is a real challenge so to be able to take part in raising money in such a fun way is the perfect combination.”

The event is designed to be for all abilities, from athletes and novice runners to a group of friends or a family.

All money raised in sponsorship will go to the Birmingham Hospital Children’s Charity.

Enter the race here - race entry is cheaper before Thursday September 28.