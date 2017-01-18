Comptons Garage in Cubbington reopens with new Spar and Subway

Comptons Garage in Cubbington has reopened with a brand new look and new services.

The petrol station in Rugby Road, which has been open in the village for about 70 years now has a brand new ‘oversized’ forecourt and a Spar mini market with a specialist frozen meals section and Subway sandwich takeaway have replaced the shop.

Comptons Garage, 77, Rugby Road, Cubbington, recently reopened it's doors, following a major revamp to the garage. NNL-170118-093017009

The MOT test centre has also be updated and improved to cater for most classes of vehicle.

Work started in October and the station will now be open on seven days a week from 6am to 10.30pm

Owner Brian Tew, 74, of Simon Smith Retail Ltd which specialises in running petrol stations, had first visited Comptons and set his sights on buying it 15 years ago after he had been to the Royal Show at Stoneleigh Park.

He then bought the site ten years ago from previous owner and villager Neville Compton, who had inherited it from his father.

Mr Tew had been planning to bring the site more up-to-date since then.

He said: “In the end we believe we got the best design possible which fits in with the landscape.

“We wanted to improve that little corner by the roundabout and we hope the garage will serve the community really well.”

The petrol station was opened on Saturday by village vicar The Rev Graham Coles.