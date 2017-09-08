Council backs car park fee rise in Warwick District

Warwick district councillors have backed plans to increase the parking fees at a number of car parks in the district.

Parking charges in Leamington’s Old Town, and Kenilworth could rise next year in order to help pay for the upkeep of car parks across the district.

Overnight charges for car parks across the area would have an increase of 50p to a new rate of £1, while all-day rates at the car parks in Bath Place, Court Street and Packington Place in Leamington will be increased by £1 to £4.50.

Charges at Station Approach Lower Road, which are currently £1.50 for six hours and £3 all day, would be changed to the linear charge in Old Town car parks which is 10p for every 12 minutes with a maximum all-day rate of £4.50.

Linear charges at all car parks in Kenilworth will change from 10p for 12 minutes to 10p for ten minutes, increasing the hourly rate by 10p to make it 60p.

All annual season ticket prices will reflect 110 days of all-day parking in long-stay car parks and 135 days of all-day parking in high-use town centre car parks.

The council is aiming to increase its annual car park income for 2018 to 2019 by two per cent, generating an extra £70,000 and raising it from £2,970,000 from 2017 to 2018 to £3,040,000 in the next financial year.

Andrew Mobbs, leader of Warwick District Council, said: “Our car parks are not a cash cow like for many other councils across the country.

“We want to encourage vitality and vibrancy at our town centres. We have no intention to implement large increases and we have capped the proposed increase to two per cent.”

The proposals will now to go to full council.