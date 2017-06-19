Council tower blocks in Warwick district having extra fire safety checks after Grenfell blaze

Tower blocks owned by Warwick District Council are having extra fire safety checks following the deadly blaze at Grenfell Tower in London last week.

Warwick District Council has seven high rise blocks providing residential accommodation: Eden Court, Southorn Court, Ashton Court, Christine Ledger Square, Radcliffe Gardens, Stamford Gardens and Westbrook House.

Letters have been sent to all tenants to reinforce the fire safety arrangements the council has in place.

The council’s portfolio holder for housing, Cllr Peter Phillips said: “Following the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower I would like to express my deepest sympathy to all families affected by this terrible event.

“I would also like to reassure our residents that following the fire we have inspected all our high rise blocks and that we have advised tenants of the checks that we have in place.

“I also want to reiterate that the safety of our residents is a top priority.”

The routine procedures at council-owned tower blocks are as follows:

• Weekly fire alarm testing and health and safety checks

• Daily checks on landings for obstructions and fire hazards

• Emergency repairs in communal areas to fire doors, glass panels, closers, blocked chutes etc.

• Working closely with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service to ensure risk assessments are up to date and relevant.

• All flats having smoke detectors fitted

• Monthly tests of emergency lighting

• Fire evacuation notices displayed in all communal areas.

As well as these, the council has reinforced its advice to tenants to ensure communal areas are free of fire risks and obstructions.

It is also encouraging residents to report any repairs or issues in their block.

Additional safety checks are being made in the light of concerns raised by Grenfell. The council has said it will continue to monitor developments as a result of the fire in London.

Grenfell Tower in North Kensington caught fire on Wednesday June 14, and spread very rapidly. 58 people are confirmed dead, but the Met Police have said the death toll is expected to rise.