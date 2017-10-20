County council committed to opening Kenilworth Station in December despite delay rumours

The opening of Kenilworth Station will still happen on Sunday December 10, despite rumours it could be delayed once again.

The amount of construction work still to be done as well as the possible lack of an available train on December 10 had led some to believe the opening date would be missed.

But joint managing director of Warwickshire County Council Monica Fogarty insisted everything was on track to open the station on time.

She also said Transport Secretary Chris Grayling had assured her a train would be available for the station on December 10.

Monica said: “There’s a lot to be done, but everything is planned to be delivered on time. I live in Kenilworth, and I want to see this finished on time more than anyone.

“There have been concerns about the provision of rolling stock, but I’ve had a personal promise from the Secretary of State.

“If Chris Grayling is promising me then that’s good enough.”

The £13.6 million station was originally supposed to open in December 2016, but this was then pushed back to August 2017, and later to December 10 2017.

When the station opens, it will run an hourly service between Coventry and Leamington.

The station and trains will be operated by West Midlands Trains after they take over the West Midlands rail franchise from London Midland, also on Sunday December 10.