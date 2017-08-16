Couple married for 72 years able to celebrate anniversary at Leamington care home after ill health had kept them apart

A couple who have been married for 72 years have celebrated their wedding anniversary under the same roof after having to live apart due to ill health.

Nancy Elizabeth Scott and Owen Scott, are one of the longest married couples in the Midlands, having tied the knot on July 2 1945.

A surprise anniversary party was held for them after they both recently moved into Priors House Care Home in Old Milverton Lane near Leamington.

Revealing the secret to a long and happy marriage, Nancy and Owen said: “There is no secret really, but it does help to be patient, always persevere and keep in good health.”

Nancy, aged 92, and Owen, aged 95, met in the RAF during World War II.

Nancy was a Women’s Royal Air Force radio operator and Owen was a Lancaster pilot. They have four children together, Tom, Nikki, Kim and Shani, as well as four grandchildren.

In her younger years, Nancy was an excellent pianist and enjoyed playing all genres of music, she also has great artistic flair and studied at Loughborough Art College as a teenager.

Owen had a distinguished military career, joining the navy as a 15-year-old apprentice before training as an RAF pilot.

He took part in 31 missions and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in 1944. He has recorded his RAF experiences in several CDs and took part in a BBC film.

Nancy and Owen were forced to live apart for a time due to ill-health but have recently been reunited at Priors House.

Francine Summers, home manager at Priors House, said: “We like to make all our residents feel at home by keeping to any traditions they have and taking the time to celebrate special occasions such as anniversaries.

“We simply couldn’t miss the opportunity to raise a glass to Nancy and Owen.

“It is wonderful to them reunited after spending the past few years apart, and even after all this time, it is really lovely to see a couple that are so close after more than 70 years of marriage.

“Everyone had such a fantastic time, and it was an honour to celebrate this impressive milestone with the couple.”

Priors House is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short term respite care.

Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema and hairdressers, and there is plenty of space both indoors and out for relaxation and recreation.