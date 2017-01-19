Couple’s fundraising bid to thank Warwick hospital’s maternity staff

A couple are fundraising for Warwick Hospital as a thank you to staff who helped deliver and care for their daughter.

Lucy and Alan Rose, who live in Warwick, had been trying to have a baby for four years, before their wishes came true.

Lucy Rose holding Evelyn-Mae.

In May 1 2016 their daughter Evelyn-Mae was born but soon after there were concerns about her health.

Mrs Rose said: “That first night she didn’t drink any milk and the following day we went to see her and saw her in a cot with a cannula and a feeding tube.

“They were worried that she wouldn’t take any milk and concerned she might have an infection. She was the little girl we were told we wouldn’t have and she was in special care.”

Despite the concerns, Evelyn-Mae and Lucy were able to go home three days later.

Lucy, Evelyn-Mae and Alan Rose.

Mrs Rose said: “The staff were amazing and they explained everything even when we asked the same question hundreds of times. We say they are our angels.”

As a thank you to the staff, the couple are hosting a fundraiser to help buy a chair bed for the Swan ward and to also give money to Special Care Baby Unit.

Mrs Rose said: “The staff don’t have any idea how much they mean to people. Their equipment is so old and they could do with the money to get new monitors.

“I was in hospital for five nights and I have never been so scared in my whole life and I wanted Alan there. These beds can make that happen.”

The couple are holding a coffee and cake morning at The Harvester in Stratford Road on April 2. They are aiming to raise at least £2,000.

There will also be a raffle and Lucy has already had more than 50 prizes donated.

Monkey music and Crazy Kiln will also be at the event.

Mrs Rose said: “I am over-whelmed with how many donations we have had so far and I would like to thank everyone, especially Harvester. So far we have raised £300.”

If you would like to donate raffle prizes email lucyfieldrose@aol.co.uk or to donate money click here.