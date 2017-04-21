Crafty Leamington festival team to up-cycle flowers from donated bits and bobs

Organisers of Leamington’s Art in the Park Festival are calling on residents to donate materials for a blooming lovely project to brighten up the town.

The team is making hundreds of decorative and up-cycled flowers in the run up to the 2017 festival and has had a crafty idea.

People are being asked to rummage through their cupboards and dig out any strong plastic bags, buttons, coloured paper, card, wool and unwanted art materials to add to the craft supplies.

Garlands of the flowers will be used to decorate the Pump Rooms for Action 21’s first free Eco Fun Day, which takes place on Sunday May 7 from 11am-4pm.

The event involves a walk or cycle between Warwick and Leamington, starting in St Nicholas Park finishing in the Pump Rooms, where visitors can admire displays and presentations from local and national environmental organisations and enjoy goodies and locally sourced food.

Carrying on their creative flower-based crafts, the team have also created a floral arch for Leamington’s Real Tennis Club with the flowers for its annual charity ball.

This year’s event, held once again in aid of charities Acorns and ILEAP, will be an extravagant Bollywood Ball with an Indian feast, and bhangra drumming and dancing.

The flowers’ final appearance will be at Leamington Railway station and Jephson Gardens for the Art in the Park Festival on August 5 and 6.

Carole Sleight, Festival Organiser said: “Instead of the plastic bags going to landfill, we want to raise awareness of this and transform them into hundreds of flowers to make a strong visual impact at these events.

“It’s something everyone can get involved in, whether it’s by donating materials or making blooms to form part of the displays.

“Donations can be dropped into the Leamington Studio Artists gallery and studios at East Lodge in Jephson Gardens from Wednesday to Sunday, 10am-5pm or please email me to arrange collection”

Contact carole@artinpark.co.uk or drop-in to the free session at the Band Factory in Althorpe Street this Sunday April 30 from 2.30pm-4.30pm.