Crews called to house fire in Kenilworth

Fire and rescue service crews were called to a house fire in Kenilworth yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

The incident took place in Reeve Drive just before 5pm.

Two fire engines from Leamington and one from Kenilworth atteneded the blaze, which started in a kitchen of the mid-terraced property.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel, two breathing apparatus, hydrants, a thermal imaging camera and positive pressure ventilation equipment.

The fire emergency support service also attended from Kenilworth.

The last crew returned to their station at about 6.30pm.