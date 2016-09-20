Animals recaptured on A46 after horsebox overturns

Traffic is beginning to return to normal on the A46 after a horsebox overturned this afternoon - causing the animals inside to be released on the road.

A Warwickshire police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of an overturned Land Rover and horsebox on the A46 southbound between Stanks and Longbridge at 1.15pm this afternoon.

“Two horses were on the carriageway and southbound and northbound carriageways had rolling closures in place whilst the horses were safely secured.

“Traffic has begun to be allowed back through in the last few minutes and there are currently no reports of injuries or any other vehicles being involved.”