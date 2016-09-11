Armed officers arrest 55 people and seize weapons in Gurdwara Temple incident

Armed officers have arrested 55 people and seized a large amount of weapons following an incident at the Gurdwara Temple in Leamington today (Sunday).

Police were called to the Temple at 6.47am this morning after a group of men entered the building.

Superintendent David Gardner said: “We would like to reassure people that this was a contained incident that we believe was an escalation of a local dispute.

“A significant number of bladed weapons were seized from the scene. As a result of reports that the men were in possession of these weapons we deployed armed officers as a precaution. Nobody was injured in the incident.

“Over the coming days we will be working with local the Sikh community to address some of the ongoing issues that have culminated in today’s events.

“We would like to thank local people for their patience while we dealt with this incident.”

The 55 people were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass at the Gurdwara Temple in Tachbrook Drive.