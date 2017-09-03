Former Leamington teacher to stand trial over child sexual abuse charges

A former Leamington schoolteacher is to stand trial at the end of next month over a series of allegations of sexually abusing four girls a number of years ago.

David Wesley first appeared at Warwick Crown Court in December last year to face a total of 21 charges.

They included allegations of indecent assaults on girls aged under 16 and under 14 and unlawful intercourse with a girl under 13.

The 65-year-old, of Cubbington, Leamington, is alleged to have committed the offences against four girls on dates between 1977 and 1992.

At the time of the allegations he was a teacher at North Leamington School, and was also a youth club leader at Cubbington Methodist Church.

Following a request of his barrister Scott Coughtrie, who said it was ‘a very complex historical case’, he was not arraigned at the hearing in December – but later entered not guilty pleas.

And at a pre-trial review hearing at the court, Martin Liddiard, prosecuting, said a date has been fixed for the trial to begin on October 30.

It has been given a time estimate of six weeks, but Mr Liddiard told Judge Stephen Eyre QC that was ‘a long-stop time estimate’.

Judge Eyre adjourned the case until the trial, and Wesley was granted bail.

Conditions of his bail, which were set at an earlier hearing, are that he has no contact with a number of witnesses and no unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 16.