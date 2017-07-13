Hilltop Farm Shop appeal after truck stolen with dog inside

Hilltop Farm Shop in Hunningham is appealing for information after one of its farm’s trucks was stolen with a pet dog inside today (Thursday, July 13).

A red Mitsubishi truck was reportedly taken at around 12.45pm with the farm’s beloved Jack Russell, called Millie, inside as it was parked in the village.

Hilltop wrote on Facebook: “Please can everyone look out and report back, we need our Millie back.”

The post has been shared nearly 300 times as people try to help find the dog and the truck.

The farm shop has been contacted but did not want to comment at this stage.