Jewellery stolen in Southam distraction burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after reported distraction burglars stole jewellery from a home in Southam on Saturday (May 6).

An unknown man entered the victim’s garden on Abbey Lane between 3.30pm and 4pm, stating there had been an emergency.

The man instructed the victim to go inside the property and turn on the taps in the kitchen and toilet.

It is believed while the victim was inside, two further offenders entered the property and made their way upstairs, searching drawers and cupboards and taking jewellery.

All three offenders were seen leaving the property.

Chief Inspector Faz Chishty of Warwickshire Police said, “I would like to remind people to remain vigilant if tradesmen call unexpectedly at their property offering to complete work.

“If you need work doing to your house, or if you need to contact a tradesperson always ask friends or neighbours if they can recommend anyone that has done work for them which they have been satisfied with.

“Alternatively look in a local trade’s directory, and ask the trader for the names of people they have completed work for, so you can check on the quality and cost of the work. It is also wise to get at least three quotes.”

If you witnessed anything suspicious within the area or those matching the descriptions, then please call Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote incident 172 of 7 May.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers.org.uk.