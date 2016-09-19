Leamington man charged with rape and other sexual offences against teenage girls

A 37-year-old Leamington man has been charged with multiple serious sexual offences, including rape, against teenage girls in South Yorkshire and Essex.

Andrew Pykett, of Clarendon Crescent, appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on Saturday September 17 after being charged with 11 offences between October 2011 and November 2015.

He was charged with four counts of raping a girl aged between 13 and 15, five counts of non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15, and two counts of meeting a girl under the age of 16 following grooming.