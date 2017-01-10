Mayor praises quick clean-up of Abbey Fields graffiti

The mayor of Kenilworth has praised the quick response by council workers who cleaned away offensive on the pavilion and swimming pool in Abbey Fields last week.

Vandals had sprayed obscene words on the side of the building near the lake at some point between Christmas and New Year. On other sides of the building tags such as ‘CV3’ could be seen.

But the graffiti was removed by district council workers on Thursday January 5, a day after it was raised to the council by Kenilworth’s mayor Cllr Richard Davies.

He said: “I sent a message of complaint about the graffiti to Cllr Dave Shilton, who is portfolio holder for the pavilion, and Cllr Michael Coker, who is portfolio holder for the swimming pool.

“They were aware it was of an obscene nature and both acted on it swiftly. I’m impressed with the speed of the response because graffiti is an attraction for more graffiti artists.

“There’s nothing that demeans an area and makes it look rundown and seedy as graffiti does - when you’ve got an area like Abbey Fields it’s the last thing you need.”

Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team has been approached for comment.