Police appeal after cyclist has bicycle stolen in Leamington robbery

Police are investigating a robbery in Leamington in which a young man was assaulted and his bicycle was stolen.

The robbery happened in Brunswick Street on Easter Sunday (April 16) at about 3.25am.

Two men approached the cyclist and one punched him in the head.

One man is described as being between 36 to 40-years-old, 5ft 10ins tall and wearing a white jacket and baseball cap.

The other was a white man who was riding a bicycle.

He rode off carrying the stolen item, a black Corera bike with a yellow stripe along the frame.

Investigating officers would like to hear from any members of the public who were in the area of Brunswick Street at the time of the incident and may have seen something, or anyone who has information which would help them with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 53 of 16 April.