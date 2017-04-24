Pug dies after attack by dog in Kenilworth

A pug had to be put down after another dog attacked it in Kenilworth on Friday (April 21).

A woman was walking her friend’s Jack Russell/Pug cross along with a family member who was walking her own dog on the walkway next to the stream behind Lawrence Gardens at around 6pm. Both dogs were on leads.

A third dog – described as a white stocky American pit bull-type dog with no collar – is believed to have ran towards the Jack Russell/Pug and began attacking it.

The woman managed to rescue it before the pit bull-type dog ran off towards Mill End park.

The Jack Russell/Pug was put to sleep as a result of its injuries.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw a dog matching the description in the area at that time.

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 366 of April 21.