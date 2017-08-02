UPDATE: Police trace Woman sticking her tongue out after nationwide ‘urgent appeal’ for witness

Police who issued an urgent appeal to find a woman by issuing a distinctive photograph of her with her tongue sticking out but giving few other details, say they have traced her.

North Yorkshire Police took to social media yesterday hoping it would help identify the woman but saying they could not say any more about her or the investigation for “operational reasons”.

They said she is not a suspect but may have vital information. Her picture - which shows her sticking out her tongue and sporting a round sticker saying “Adult Admission” - has been shared thousands of times on Facebook and re-tweeted hundreds of time on Twitter.

Police forces around the UK have helped share the message.

Police confirmed she has now been traced and thanked the press and public for their help.