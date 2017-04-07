Cubbington schoolgirl’s bravery inspires family to organise fundraising day for epilepsy charity

Young Cubbington schoolgirl Liah Davis has inspired her family to organise a big fundraising event after she was recently diagnosed with epilepsy.

Liah, five, has had a tough few months coming to terms with the fact she has the condition, which causes her to have seizures.

But to help her to get over her sadness the Cubbington CofE Primary School pupil asked her family to do something to support Young Epilepsy, the national charity for children and young people who, like her, have the condition.

As a result, her grandmother Cindy Bartlett and mother Nicola Falls along with other family members have set about arranging a fun day at Radford Semele Sports and Social Club and playing field in Lewis Road tomorrow (Saturday) from noon.

Nicola said: “It has been a tough few months for Liah but we don’t want to focus on that.

“She wanted to do something to help other children in the same situation she is in or worse and when she found out about the charity she asked if we could do something.

“The charity was really helpful for us, providing me with information, but there isn’t enough awareness about the condition out there.

“Liah doesn’t want to feel sorry for herself – this is about her turning a negative into a positive.”

Liah’s family have rallied round.

Her grandfather Richard Bartlett ran the Warwick Half Marathon last month and raised £380 for the cause.

Radford Semele resident Rob Spall, a friend of the family, also held a quiz at Radford Semele Sports and Social Club, which raised £160 for the cause.

Terry Davidson, also a villager, has been thanked by the family for organising the five-a-side football tournament which will be a big part of the fun day and will include up to 16 teams.

Butterflies Nursery in Cubbington, where Liah’s sister Lacey-Mai goes, has raised £30.

Saturday’s event will also include stalls, street food a raffle and a disco at the club later on.

Mrs Bartlett, who is the vice chair-lady for the sports and social club said: “Liah nearly brought me to tears when she suggested doing something for the charity. I’m very proud of her.

“When she said it, Richard put himself down for the half marathon with only four weeks to train and I said I’d organise the fun day. She has inspired us.”

For more on Young Epilepsy visit the http://www.youngepilepsy.org.uk website.

Donations can be made online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dickytanglefoot