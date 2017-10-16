Cubbington village community unveil new defibrillators after year-long fundraising campaign

Cubbington WI and village residents , who have fundraised for vital emergency first aid equipment ,are celebrating their success.

The three new defibrillators have been installed across the village, increasing accessibility to the life-saving pieces of equipment for use by the community.

When Cubbington Pear Tree WI was established in 2016 , members realised the village did not have a defibrillator, so they set about fundraising.

Jan Gigli, President of CPTWI said: “It was a unanimous vote that this was a worthwhile cause and a superb opportunity for the Women’s institute to do something for the local community.”

With a target of £1,500, early fundraising events included a sales table during monthly meetings and a breakfast morning held by member Rosemarie Fox.

Cubbington Parish Council supported the cause and would fund half the cost of the defibrillator.

After a meeting with Heartbeat Community Trust, which specialises in the supply of defibrillators, the Cubbington Freeholders heard of the scheme and donated £1,500.

The WI continued fundraising to buy a second machine for the village of around 4,000 residents with a race night event supported by local firms and individuals.

In total, community groups raised over £4,000 and it was decided to buy three defibrillators and to set up a trust fund to keep them maintained.

Jan added: “We could not believe what we had achieved. The location of the defibrillators means the whole village has quick access to this life saving equipment.

“We have even extended this out to our neighbours in Lillington by placing one outside the doctor’s surgery - our thanks go out to everyone.

The defibrillators are located outside the Cubbington Road Surgery, Compton’s Garage in Cubbington Road and outside Costcutters shop in the village.

Leamington Town Council with the Community Heartbeat Trust is providing an free training for people to learn CPR and how to use defibrillator - call 01926 450906.