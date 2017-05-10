Cycle way opens in Princes Drive

The Princes Drive cycle link to enhance sustainable access to the area has been declared open with an event aimed at encouraging cycling in the area.

Some of the first people to use the path, which links Victoria Park, Morrisons, the Leamington Shopping Park and Leamington Spa Rail Station will be cyclists taking part in Action 21’s Eco Fun Day on Sunday (7 May).

The event, organised by environmental charity Action 21, will involve a cycle or walk from St Nicholas Park in Warwick to the Pump Room in Leamington.

Kristie Naimo, chairwoman of the Friends of Foundry Wood , said: “We are so pleased to see this access has now been opened up to link up the path in Princes Drive.

“This will make it much safer for cyclists and pedestrians visiting Foundry Wood.

“We have always encouraged people to use sustainable travel to our woodland and this link makes that journey that little bit easier for all.”

Leamington will become a focal point for cyclists around the world in June.

The Parade will be the finish line point for stage 3 of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in on Friday June 9.

For more information on the Women’s Tour follow the hashtag #WCT2017 on Twitter.