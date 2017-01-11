Cyclign duo will be at Leamington shopping centre to raise funds for Moroccan aid trip

Two ambitious teenagers will embark on the first leg of a 470-mile bike ride without leaving the same spot on Saturday.

Jake Keast, 18, and James Sear, 17, will take turns riding a static bike at the Royal Priors shopping centre between 9am and 5pm.

They are raising money to help fund a trip to Morocco where they will help a 12-strong team to build toilet facilities for underprivileged schoolchildren. Jake, who is an A-Level student at King Edward VI School, said the pair couldn’t wait to get on the bike this Saturday.

“James and I are both delighted to be able to come into Royal Priors this weekend to start the fundraising for our trip,” said Jake.

“We need £1,500 to help fund the trip and we know that it’s going to be a tough and challenging day of riding but we can’t wait to get going. We’ve chosen 470 miles as our overall distance goal as it’s the equivalent of riding the width of Morocco so it felt very appropriate.”