Cyclist suffers head and facial injuries after crash with van in Kenilworth

A male cyclist has suffered head and facial injuries after being involved in a crash with a van yesterday evening (Wednesday June 14).

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene at the junction of High Street and Bridge Street at 6.30pm.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a helicopter from Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent, which landed in Abbey Fields.

A spokesman for the service said: “The male was found with facial and head injuries. He wasn’t wearing a cycle helmet.

“He was not fully conscious, and doctors anaesthetised him at the scene.

“He was taken by land ambulance with a doctor on board to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.”

The cyclist’s condition is currently unknown.