Date set for Warwick Museum re-opening

A date has been set for the re-opening of a museum in Warwick.

In September 2016 work began on the Market Hall Museum to refurbish the building.

The refurbishment work was made possible thanks to a £1million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Work being done included removing sections of the first and second floors and installing a lift.

The final improvements had been delayed because planning permission was needed for the installation of the platform lift, which was funded through public donations to the museum over a number of years.

The museum is now set to open on February 18, where there will be an opening ceremony and a programme of events.

The re-opening will take place at 10.30am, where residents and visitors can take a tour around the museum, go to talks and see the new displays.

All activities on the day are free and will run from 10.30am to 4.30pm.