Delayed council leisure centres in Leamington and Warwick receive £2 million Sport England grant

The delayed £14.5 million project to revamp two district council-owned leisure centres in Leamington and Warwick has been given a grant worth £2 million by Sport England.

The grant, from Sport England’s strategic facilities fund, will help pay for the improvements at Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre in Leamington and St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

The council’s portfolio holder for culture, Cllr Michael Coker said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have received this funding.

“The grant is not only essential in helping us to realise our vision to provide exciting and modern sports facilities for our district, but it is also an endorsement that what we are delivering meets the high standards set by Sport England in terms of accessibility to all sectors of our community.”

And the director of property at Sport England, Charles Johnston said: “We are delighted to offer £2 million of National Lottery funding so that more people in Warwick can live more active lives.

“The transformation of both Newbold Comyn and St Nicholas Park will allow them to offer a greater range of activities and sports in a fresher more enticing environment.

“I commend Warwick District Council for their determination in improving local facilities and I wish them a speedy completion.”

The news comes after the council announced the full reopening of the two centres would be delayed until spring next year.