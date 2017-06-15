Delays possible after overturned van on M40 northbound near Warwick bypass

Motorists travelling on the M40 Northbound could face delays because of an earlier incident.

At around 2pm this afternoon a van rolled over onto its side between junction 13 for the A452 Banbury Road and junction 14 for the Warwick Bypass.

It is thought that the van overturned in lane three.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

Currently lanes two and three are closed.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “ We had several called reported an overturned van in lane three. The first reports came in at 2.26pm.

“According to the calls the van hit the central reservation and there is debris on the road.

“The male driver managed to climb out of the van. Our ambulance crew are still on the scene.”

More updates to follow.