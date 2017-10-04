Developers shelve plans for 425 new homes near Burton Green

Developers planning to build 425 new homes near Burton Green as part of Warwick district’s Local Plan have withdrawn their application for the time being.

Crest Nicholson aimed to build the homes on land south of Westwood Heath Road. 170 of those homes would have been ‘affordable’, or below market value.

But their initial plan, which also included a convenience store and open space for residents, was opposed by Coventry City Council because they did not assess the potential increase in traffic north of the border thoroughly enough.

However, the developers have not given up and are planning to submit a new plan in the future.

A spokesman for Crest Nicholson said: “We are committed to delivering a high-quality new community, incorporating Garden Village principles, on the land south of Westwood Heath Road.

“This site has been allocated for new homes under Warwick District Council’s Local Plan and will meet need in the local area.

“We will continue to work closely with the local community and Warwick District Council on an updated application for the site.”

Several residents from Burton Green, Westwood Heath and Tile Hill objected to the initial plan. Many were concerned about traffic problems.

And although not objecting, the green space team leader at Warwick District Council, David Anderson, said the plans should consider ways to stop traveller encampments.

Warwick district’s Local Plan was formally adopted on Wednesday September 20.