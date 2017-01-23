Dogs shot after they killed sheep in South Warwickshire

Police are warning dog owners to keep their animals under control in the countryside during lambing season after five pets were shot last week.

Five dogs were shot by farmers for killing sheep and their unborn lambs in two separate incidents which took place last Thursday and Friday in the South Warwickshire area.

During the incidents, sheep and their unborn lambs were killed. The dogs also died.

PC Mike Barnett, dog legislation officer for Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police, said:

“We are at the very beginning of lambing season and we are already starting to have problems with dogs. Farmers are within their rights to shoot dogs worrying sheep on their land.

“To lose sheep and unborn lambs has a big effect on farmers’ livelihoods. To lose a loved pet causes huge upset for dog owners too.

“All is takes to avoid this distress is to keep dogs on leads and make sure they cannot get out and run loose.”

The first of the most recent incidents happened at about 2pm on Thursday, 19 January at a farm in Lower Shuckburgh, Daventry and the other at 10am on Friday, 20 January in Ladbroke, near Leamington.

In another incident, on Thursday, 5 January, two dogs were shot on a farm in Alcester Road South, Birmingham.

The incident was reported to police by the resident of the farm.

Police had also received reports from members of the public of dogs running loose in the area just before the incident.

One of the dogs died and the other received injuries.

Farmers can get signage to put up on their properties from safer neighbourhood teams.

The teams for each area can be found at www.warwickshire.police.uk/myarea

More information can also be found at www.warwickshire.police.uk/article/16316/Livestock-and-worrying-dogs-in-the-countryside