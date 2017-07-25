Drugs warrant executed in Leamington

Warwickshire Police executed a drugs warrant in Leamington this morning (Tuesday).

The local south Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team executed the warrant at Forefield Place after a number of reports of drug dealing at the address.

A spokesperson from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This morning the local SNT executed a drugs warrant in south Leamington, after numerous reports of drug dealing going on at the address.

“This resulted in three males being dealt with for possession of drug offences. The warrants the police execute would not be possible without the local community coming forward with the information.

“Any information the olice receive involving drugs will be acted upon. Please call 101 or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”