First-class A-level results for Princethorpe pupils

Pupils at Princethorpe College were jumping for joy today after receiving their A-level results.

Out of a cohort of 80 upper-sixth formers at the school, the overwhelming majority have gained entry into the universities of their choice with more than a quarter of all grades either A* or A.

The private school, off the A423 Oxford Road in Princethorpe, near Rugby, said it was delighted with this year’s results.

More than 80 per cent of its students achieved C grades or better and more than 70 per cent were awarded the unique Princethorpe Diploma which encompasses academic success, work experience, extra-curricular achievement and service to others in the community.

The school’s headmaster Ed Hester said he was delighted with the results and added: “We have had another great year and the results show that the hard work of both students and staff has been rewarded.

“Whilst we are, of course, delighted with their academic achievements, these students have many other fine qualities: kindness, respect and a strong sense of right and wrong which will be as important for them – if not more so – as they move on to the next phase of their lives.

“We all wish them well for the future.”