Warwick Nursery School earns award for its food education

Warwick Nursery School has been given an award for its commitment to teaching children about healthy food.

It was given the Soil Association’s ‘Food for Life Early Years Award’ after the organisation felt the nursery provides ‘tasty, nutritious meals and an environment that encourages good social skills and healthy choices.’

Practical classes on things like cooking and growing food are given at the nursery for both children and parents.

The nursery’s headteacher, Cathy Bignold said: “I am incredibly proud of the children, parents and staff for their hard work in achieving a Food for Life Early Years award.

“By meeting all of the criteria they are demonstrating that they are not only providing the nutritious food that plays such a crucial role in a child’s development, but are enriching the curriculum through growing and cooking, giving every child in their care the best possible start in life.”