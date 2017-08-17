End of an era for Warwick garage owner

This week marks the end of era for a garage owner in Warwick as he shuts up shop and retires after working there for more than 50 years.

Robert Buswell, who is Warwick born and bred, started working at Wedgnock Garage in Cape Road when he was in his early teens.

Since being at the garage, Robert has done every job possible from serving petrol to being in the workshop to selling cars. His son Jamie has also worked at the garage.

Robert said: “I was about 15 when I started selling paraffin and then I moved on to serving petrol off the pumps and then I went into the workshop and then to car sales. I have always been lively and worked, and I have got what I earned from working.”

This week Robert will be shutting the garage for good, marking the end of an era for both him and Warwick.

He said: “I worked for Mr David Unitt, who owned the garage, and then I rented it from him and then around 12-15 years ago I bought it off him. He said he was retiring and I couldn’t let it go.

“It was a hard decision to make to close the garage but I am nearly 70 and after I got an offer that was too good to pass up, I thought it was time I packed up.

“If I had the chance to do my life again I would do the same, as I am very happy with what I have done.

“I am sometimes a bit sad that it has come to an end but I am looking forward to retiring and going on holidays and starting to play golf.

“I would like to thank my family for sticking by me, especially my wife Penny.”

Robert met Penny while she was working part-time in a pie shop in Smith Street. The couple have three children, Clare, Kerrie and Jamie, and six grandchildren.

Penny said: “I have been married to Robert for 46 years and I have known him for 49 years, back when he was serving petrol.

“I met him when I was going to be a nurse but was also working at a pie shop on Smith Street and he would come in for pie and chips.

“Robert has always worked hard and provided for his family.

“He always said that he would own that garage. I am quite sad to see it shut as I have never known anything different but I am looking forward to him retiring.”

Robert added: “Local people know the garage as I think it has been “Wedgnock Garage” for around 80 years and a lot of people have been asking about what is going on.

“All the people who work there all have jobs to go to.

“I would like to say thank you to our customers for their support and the people that came to that garage.”

Wedgnock Garage in Cape Road will be shutting this week and Enterprise car and van hire will be taking over the site.

The company was granted planning permission in July.

Robert said that he was particular about what would go on the site if he sold up.

He said: “I didn’t want it going back into a garage as I have got to come past it and I would think I could have done another five years there. It would be hard for me. Enterprise gave me a good offer.”