Family pays tribute to woman who died in Knightcote

The family of Patricia McIntosh who died in Knightcote last Wednesday has today paid tribute to her.

The body of 56-year-old Patricia, known as Trish, was discovered by police officers at her home in Knightcote.

Trish’s son, Stephen Clemons, said: “Trish was a loving daughter, sister, auntie and mum.

“She was a beautiful, smart, hard working, funny, caring person who would do anything for anyone. She meant everything to us. She was our rock.

“She was very generous, the greatest mum I could ever have wished for and I am so proud of her and her achievements.

“This has been a huge shock for our family and left a hole in our lives.

“We’ll always love you mum, rest in peace.”

Trish’s estranged husband Andrew McIntosh, 54, was arrested in Rugby om the night of her death and has been charged with her murder and has been remanded in custody following a court hearing earlier this week.