Family pays tribute to young man who died in crash near Kenilworth

The family of a Coventry man who died in a car crash on the A46 near Kenilworth on Saturday night have paid tribute to him.

Jordan Shields, 18, died when his black VW Polo left the road, collided with trees and overturned.

His family have said: “On Saturday 20 May a light was extinguished in our family when our darling Jordan was cruelly taken from us.

“He had grown into a fine young man. He was kind, generous, hardworking and funny with a strong sense of right and wrong.

“Over the last few days we have come to realise what a positive impact he made on so many people. He is irreplaceable and our hearts are broken.

“We would like to thank all family and friends for their kind messages of condolence.”