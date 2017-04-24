Fire crews called out to tree and car fires in Leamington

Fire crews were called out to two incidents in Leamington over the weekend.

On Friday evening, one fire crew from Leamington was called out to a tree fire.

An emergency call was placed to the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service by a passer by to the Newbold Comyn Park area near Black Lane at around 7.10pm.

After arriving in the area it took the fire crew around an hour and a half to find the fire.

When the firefighters located the fire they found the fire inside the trunk of a tree.

The firefighters extinguished the fire with a hose reel.

A fire crew was also sent out to a car fire in Leamington in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire on Springwell Road at 1.18am.

On arrival the firefighters found the car on road well alight.

The crew extinguished the fire and returned to the station at around 2am.