Fire crews called to fire at derelict building in Warwick

Fire crews were called out after reports that a derelict building in Warwick was on fire.

An emergency call was made reporting smoke in the Saumur Way area of Warwick, which was received on Friday evening at around 7pm.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene where they discovered a fire in the roof space of a two storey derelict building.

They used a ladder and hose reel from a fire hydrant to put the fire out.

Police were also requested at the scene as the fire was believed to have been started deliberately.