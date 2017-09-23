Fire crews rescue person trapped in car after ending up in Leamington garden

Fire fighters were called to rescue a person trapped in a car after a collision in Leamington this afternoon (Saturday).

At around 1.40pm Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call about a road accident that had resulted in one person being trapped inside a car on Lillington Avenue.

Two fire crews from Leamington attended the scene, where a car had gone off the road and into a front garden.

One person was trapped inside the vehicle.

The fire crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to release the casualty who was then placed into the care of the ambulance service.