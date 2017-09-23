Fire fighters called to cars on fire in Warwick

Fire fighters were called out to Warwick this afternoon (Saturday) after reports of cars on fire.

Warwickshire Fire Control received the first of four emergency 999 calls at 12.09pm reporting two cars on fire on Cape Road.

One fire engine from Leamington was sent to the scene and fire fighters found the cars well alight on their arrival.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel with foam to extinguish the fire.