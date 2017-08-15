Fire fighters called to flat fire in Kenilworth

Have your say

Fire fighters were called to a flat fire in Kenilworth this afternoon (Tuesday).

Just after 4pm Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received an emergency call to a property on fire in Priory Road.

Two fire engines were initially sent to the scene, which included one from Kenilworth and one from Leamington.

On arrival, the fire fighters established the fire was located in the kitchen area of a flat.

Crews extinguished the fire using hose reels and breathing apparatus.