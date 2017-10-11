Fire fighters sent to horsebox fire in Shrewley

Firefighters were called out to a horsebox on fire in Shrewley early this morning (Wednesday).

Warwickshire Fire and Resce Service received two emergency calls at around 3.50am reporting a horsebox on fire on Quarry Lane.

Two fire crews from Leamington were sent to the scene.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

The crews remained at the scene afterwards to ensure all hot spots were dampened down.