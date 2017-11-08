Firefighters attend fire at Leamington care home

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a kitchen fire at a Leamington care home.

Two fire engines from Leamington were mobilised after the service received a 999 call from the Lillington Road care home at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, November 7.

Firefighters located a fire in the kitchen, which was extinguished using a hose reel, two breathing apparatus, lighting, thermal image camera, small gear and positive pressure ventilation equipment.

Ambulance and the Red Cross Fire Emergency Support Service also attended.